We might see OLED MacBooks in 2024 ‘at the earliest’

Apple’s MacBooks will one day shift over to an OLED display, but whether that’s 2024 or later is still unknown.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the OLED MacBook will come by the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Previously, display analyst Ross Young said that Apple would release an OLED display sometime in 2024. Additionally, Young says that this device would be a 13-inch model, and it’s most likely a MacBook Air.

Either way, the 2024 launch window is only possible according to Kuo. He makes it clear that the device would only come by the end of 2024 at the earliest.

It's expected that with Apple's adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

The Apple Watch and iPhones use OLED displays; however, they aren’t included with iPads or MacBooks. With an “at the earliest” 2024 launch window, it does seem like we’ll get OLED screens on MacBooks before too long. These MacBooks would have better displays and be thinner and lighter than other devices.

Sooner or later, we’ll probably see it on iPads as well.

Source: 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo