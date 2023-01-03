Samsung’s Flex Hybrid OLED prototype is a 12.4-inch tablet that fits in your pocket

At CES 2023, Samsung showed off its new foldable prototype, the Flex Hybrid OLED, a tablet that can fold from one side and slide out on the other.

The phone starts off with a 4.2-inch display that can fold out to a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Then you can further increase the display size to 12.4-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The handset is capable of doing this by sliding out an extra two inches of screens from below the right-hand side of the device. This is pretty cool, as it allows you to fit a 12.4-inch OLED tablet in your pocket.

Samsung will reportedly show off two other display devices at CES 2023. These devices are the Flex Slideable Solo, which expands from a 14.-inch OLED panel to a 17.3-inch screen by sliding the handset open. The other device is the Flex Slideable Duet, which slides from both sides of the screens to create the same size display.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung