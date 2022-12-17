Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

About Fate [Amazon Original]

Comedy and chaos ensue after two strangers struggling with love cross paths one stormy New Year’s Eve.

About Fate was directed by Maryus Vaysberg (Night Shift) and stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Thomas Mann (Halloween Kills), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 16th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream About Fate here.

Crave

All My Puny Sorrows

A struggling writer returns to her hometown after her sister’s failed suicide attempt.

Based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Steinbach, Manitoba’s Miriam Toews, All My Puny Sorrows was written and directed by Toronto’s Michael McGowan (Still Mine) and stars Toronto’s Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard) and Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in North Bay, Ontario.

Original theatrical release date: April 15th, 2022

Crave release date: December 16th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Stream All My Puny Sorrows here.

Black Adam

An ancient superhuman is released from his magic imprisonment to free a nation from a crime syndicate.

Black Adam was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Fast & Furious franchise), Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami), Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye).

Original theatrical release date: October 21st, 2022

Crave release date: December 16th, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Stream Black Adam here.

Disney+

Atlanta (Season 4)

In this fourth and final season, the characters return from Europe to Atlanta.

Atlanta was created by Donald Glover (Community) and stars Glover, Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) and Zazie Beetz (Joker).

Original broadcast run: September to November 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: December 14th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 38 minutes each)

Stream Atlanta here.

The Banshees of Inisherin

After his lifelong friend ends their relationship, Pádraic is given an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences.

The Banshees of Inisherin was written and directed by Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and stars Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges), Kerry Condon (The Leftovers) and Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer).

Original theatrical release date: September to November 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: December 14th, 2022

Genre: Black tragicomedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream The Banshees of Inisherin here.

Netflix

Don’t Pick Up The Phone [Netflix Original]

This docuseries is about a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the U.S.

Netflix Canada release date: December 14th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (42 to 57 minutes each)

Stream Don’t Pick Up The Phone here.

Kangaroo Valley [Netflix Original]

In a secret Australian valley, a nervous baby kangaroo named Mala faces hungry dingoes and winter snows.

This documentary was narrated by Sarah Snook (Succession).

Netflix Canada release date: December 14th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 16 minutes

Stream Kangaroo Valley here.

Sonic Prime [Netflix Original]

When the universe is shattered by an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman, Sonic must race through parallel dimensions to find his friends and save the world.

Based on Sega’s popular Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, Sonic Prime was co-produced by Vancouver’s WildBrain (The Snoopy Show) and features the voices of Toronto’s Deven Mack (Ninjago) and Vancouver’s Ashleigh Ball (Barbie series) and Brian Drummond (Dragon Ball Z).

Netflix Canada release date: December 15th, 2022

Genre: Animated, kids

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 43 minutes each)

Stream Sonic Prime here.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery [Netflix Original]

Following a critically-acclaimed debut earlier this year, the improv comedy series Murderville is back.

This time around, the Christmas-hating Terry Seattle (Toronto’s Will Arnett) must solve a holiday murder with the help of celebrities like Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids).

Netflix Canada release date: December 15th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 52 minutes

Stream Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery here.

