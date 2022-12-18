How to watch Argentina vs. France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final today

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally coming to a close. The top two teams of the tournament, Argentina and France, are set to battle it out for the ultimate soccer glory today at 10am ET at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The last time the two teams went up against each other, the stakes weren’t so high. Defending champion France beat Argentina 4-3 in their last meet back in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Both the teams have had an almost spotless run this World Cup, though. France has won all of its games since the Group Stage, with its single loss coming against Tunisia when it had already qualified for the round of 16. Argentina, on the other hand, gave its fans a bit of anxiety when it lost its opening game against Saudi Arabia, but has since performed impeccably.

Both teams are also looking to bring their third World Cup trophy home, with France having won the highest International Soccer accolade in 1998 and 2018 and Argentina in 1978 and 1986.

How to watch

The matchup between Argentina and France is set to take place at 10am ET/7am PT today.

Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TSN 5 or CTV can watch the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.

If you feel like tuning in on a different device, you can head to the TSN website, CTV website or the RDS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream online.

If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch subscribe to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference.

Find subscription plans and pricing info below:

Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.

Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.

Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.

Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.

Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.

Squads

France

Goalkeepers:

Hugo Lloris

Alphonso Areola

Steve Mandanda

Defenders:

Benjamin Pavard

Jules Kounde

Raphael Varane

Theo Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez

Benoit Badiashile

Ferland Mendy

Dayot Upamecano

Ibrahima Konate

William Saliba

Midfielders:

Eduardo Camavinga

Youssouf Fofana

Matteo Guendouzi

Aurelien Tchouameni

Adrien Rabiot

Jordan Veretout

Forwards:

Ousmane Dembele

Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann

Kylian Mbappe

Randal Kolo Muani

Kingsley Coman

Argentina

Goalkeepers:

Franco Armani

Emiliano Martinez

Geronimo Rulli

Defenders:

Juan Foyth

Lisandro Martinez

Nahuel Molina

Gonzalo Montiel

Nicolas Otamendi

German Pezzella

Cristian Romero

Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders:

Marcos Acuna

Rodrigo De Paul

Enzo Fernandez

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez

Alexis Mac Allister

Exequiel Palacios

Leandro Paredes

Guido Rodriguez

Forwards:

Julian Alvarez

Thiago Almada

Angel Di Maria

Paulo Dybala

Angel Correa

Lautaro Martinez

Lionel Messi

Image credit: Shutterstock