Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 31-Feb. 6]

Amazon Prime Video

Reacher [Amazon Original]

Former military police officer Jack Reacher gets caught up in a conspiracy after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

Based on Lee Child’s 1997 novel Killing Floor, Reacher was developed by Nick Santora (The Sopranos) and stars Alan Ritchson (Titans), Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie), Willa Fitzgerald (Royal Pains) and Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in and around Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 4th, 2022

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (42 to 54 minutes each)

Stream Reacher here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

Apple TV+

Suspicion [Apple Original]

Five people in London are named as suspects in the kidnapping of an American media mogul’s son.

Based on the Israeli series False Flag, Suspicion stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Georgina Campbell (Krypton), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Angely Coulby (Merlin) and Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 4th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Suspicion here.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Power Book IV: Force

After leaving New York, Tommy winds up in Chicago, where he works to become the biggest drug dealer in the city.

Created by Robert Munic (Empire), this Power spin-off features Joseph Sikora reprising his role of Tommy, while Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers) and Anthony Fleming (Prison Break) join the Power universe.

Crave premiere date: February 6th, 2022 (first episode at 9pm ET, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Power Book IV: Force here. Note that a Crave + Starz subscription is required.

Raised by Wolves (Season 2)

With their six human children, Android partners Mother and Father join a newly formed atheistic colony as the human race faces extinction.

Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and stars Amanda Collin (Splitting Up Together), Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed: Origins), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jordan Loughran (Dixi) and Winta McGrath (Doctor Doctor).

Crave release date: February 3rd, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Raised by Wolves here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World

Nine veteran drag queens who appeared in international versions of RuPaul’s Drag Race compete in this spin-off.

Singer Michelle Visage, presenter Graham Norton and comedian Alan Carr return as judges alongside RuPaul from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It’s worth noting that two Canadians — Victoria’s Jimbo and Toronto’s Lemon — return from Canada’s Drag Race.

Crave release date: February 1st (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World here.

Disney+

Pam & Tommy [Star Original]

This drama series is based on the true story of Ladysmith, B.C.-born model-actress Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, during the period of their lives in which their sex tape was released to the public without their consent.

Pam & Tommy was created by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) and stars Lily James (Downton Abbey) as Anderson, Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya) as Lee, Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) as porn star/director Uncle Miltie, Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad) as Rand Gauthier (who leaked the sex tape) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) as Rand’s estranged wife Erica.

Disney+ Canada/Hulu release date: February 2nd, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Pam & Tommy here.

Torn [Disney+ Original]

First-time feature director Max Lowe tells the story of how he’s tried to understand with his father, world-renowned mountain climber Alex Lowe, who died in an avalanche. Notably, Alex’s close friend and fellow climber, Conrad Anker, survived the incident, stepped in to raise Max and his siblings, and ultimately married Max’s mother.

Disney+ Canada release date: February 4th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Torn here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Netflix

Murderville [Netflix Original]

Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development) plays a detective investigating a series of murders with celebrity guests in various improv sketches. Some of Arnett’s co-stars include Conan O’Brien (Conan), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Sharon Stone (Casino) and Ottawa’s own Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek).

Netflix Canada release date: February 3rd, 2022

Genre: Improvisational comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (30 to 36 minutes each)

Stream Murderville here.

Raising Dion [Netlfix Original]

Dion’s superpowers grow stronger, bringing danger to him and Nicole.

Raising Dion was created by Carol Barbee (Jericho) and stars Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters), Ja’Siah Young (Rough Night), Jazmyn Simon (Baggage Claim), Sammi Haney (7 Little Johnstons), Jason Ritter (Parenthood) and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther).

Netflix Canada release date: February 1st, 2022

Genre: Superhero drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (37 to 45 minutes each)

Stream Raising Dion here.

The Tinder Swindler [Netflix Original]

After conning women out of millions of dollars online, the victims plan for payback.

Netflix Canada release date: February 2nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream The Tinder Swindler here.

Following a recent price increase, a 'Basic' Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Clerk.

Toronto director Malcolm Ingram (Out to Win) takes a look at the life and career of popular indie filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks).

It’s worth noting that Smith briefly attended the Vancouver Film School, which is touched upon in the doc.

Original PVOD release date: November 23rd, 2021 (U.S.)

Canadian PVOD release date: February 1st, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Clerk. can be rented for $3.99 on the Cineplex Store, $4.99 on Google Play and Amazon Prime Video and $5.99 on iTunes.

Image credit: Hulu