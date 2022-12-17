This week in Canadian telecom: all the best carrier Boxing Week deals [Dec.10-16]

With the holiday season in full swing, carriers have pushed out deals on devices and services. More information, and a roundup of telecom news in Canada this past week, is detailed below.

Business

Carriers are charging Canadians more for wireless plans now compared to the beginning of the year. An analysis by MobileSyrup’s news editor, Jon Lamont, found most plans saw a price increase between $2 and $5 each month. Read the feature here.

Eastlink has expanded its mobile network to Miramichi, New Brunswick. Under the company’s $26 million mobile expansion plan for the province, residents will have greater access to coverage and service options.

SaskTel has expanded its infiNET service to Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. The fibre optic network provides speeds up to 1Gbps and has expanded to various other communities this year.

The Competition Tribunal has concluded its hearing into the Rogers-Shaw merger. The companies faced a challenge from the Competition Bureau, which said the merger would lead to higher wireless bills. Rogers and Shaw hope to close the merge by year’s end.

Deals

Koodo rolls out a 40GB plan for $50/month. More details are available here.

Bell is offering discounts on the iPhone 14 and several Samsung and Motorola devices for the holidays. Check out the specifics here.

Telus is offering discounts on mobile plans and deals on devices. More information is available here

Rogers is offering deals on various devices for Boxing Week, including the Samsung S22 for $0/month for 24 months. Check out all the deals here

Freedom Mobile is offering various deals on devices, including the Pixel 7, which is available for $5/month.

Public Mobile rolls out 20GB of 4G data for $45/month for Boxing Week.

Fido has rolled out deals on various devices for Boxing Week, with savings on the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy S21 FE.

Eastlink is offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone SE for Boxing Week.

Virgin Plus is offering deals on Pixel and Galaxy devices. Plus, purchasing the Motorola Edge (2022) will score you free Verve Buds 120.

Chatr is offering 10GB of bonus data for 12 months on some plans. Details are available here

Lucky Mobile is also offering a similar deal. Check out the details here

Shaw is offering discounts on Google Pixel 7, and iPhone 13 ahead of Boxing Day.

SaskTel rolls out savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, various iPhone models, and more. Details are available here

Vidéotron is offering discounts on data plans and home internet for Boxing Week.

Want MobileSyup’s take on the best carrier Boxing Week deals so far? Check out this article for all the specifics.

