Here are all the reveals from the 2022 Game Awards

The 2022 Game Awards have just ended, where Elden Ring was awarded the best game of the year, and Marvel Snap won the best mobile game in the industry. Other notable announcements, Returnal is coming to PC, Al Pacino made a surprise appearance to announce the award of best performance, which naturally went to Christopher Judge.

We also learned that Kevin Conroy (RIP) will be reprising his role as Batman one final time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. 2

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Time for our first world premiere of the night, here is @motiontwin with #DeadCells Return to Castlevania! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/QPKaEn1Czc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Vampire Survivors (coming to Mobile, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One)

The undead are coming to a new platform with our 2nd world premiere, it’s #VampireSurvivors! @poncule_vampire #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/R9qsYXhQNj — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (soon to Mobile)

The Great War is waiting for you with this next world premiere, check out Valiant Hearts Coming Home! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/nlQ1L2LAZt — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Mike Mignola’s HellBoy Web of Wyrd (Steam, PS4. PS5. Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch_

Made in partnership with @DarkHorseComics and @artofmmignola, @HellboyTheGame is an original Hellboy story featuring the voice talents of @LanceReddick as Big Red himself. Hellboy: Web of Wyrd comes to PC and consoles soon! 👹@hellboythegame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IoIgjC9zBu — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Horizon: Call of the Mountain (PSVR February 22, 2023)

These visuals are amazing! Check out Horizon: Call of the Mountain, by @Guerilla! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/jsVbMvyUfL — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Post Trauma (PC and console)

The folks over at @PostTraumaGame want us to lose sleep. Play with the lights on. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ZOkNh9cC0F — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Viewfinder (PS5)

.@viewfinder_game is a mind bending experience where your pictures come to life! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/WsnDZt1Ikb — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Relic Hunters (Steam)

Calling the @RelicHuntersU to save the past from evil space ducks! #TheGameAwards 🌌Explore the galaxy for Ruins and Relics 🥊Build your MEGA ARSENAL 🦆Stop the Ducan empire! ⭐Sign up to play Relic Hunters Legend closed beta: https://t.co/hxg6eaVLWy pic.twitter.com/ar8c0sGnHd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

After Us (Spring 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Replaced (2023, Xbox Series X|S)

This team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine worked tirelessly on @replacedgame, even as war invaded their homes and private lives. We consider ourselves lucky to have a sneak peak at their beautiful new game. Coming to you in 2023! @sadcatstudios #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/DrqJrW1AQ7 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Street Fighter 6 (June 2nd, 2023, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Just announced, @StreetFighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer for more glimpses at World Tour and a first look at Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. Pre-order now – https://t.co/XZhD5yNySi pic.twitter.com/kqPJuCKX6a — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Hades II

Judas (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Store)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (March 17th, 2023, Nintendo Switch)

Wow, what an incredible world premiere of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/D4wisf6N7W — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (coming 2023, Meta Quest VR)

Alright new recruits – power up your proton packs for the all new #Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord VR trailer, coming 2023. 👻 @MetaQuestVR @SonyPicturesVR pic.twitter.com/NXvniPDbGb — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Destiny 2: Lightfall (February 28, 2023)

Destiny 2 – @destinythegame Overcome the impossible. Control a new power, all your own. Destiny 2: #Lightfall // February 28, 2023 pic.twitter.com/VAmiLlArU1 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — new trailer

The Creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back at it with a brand new action-adventure shooter! 🦇#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/i4f8rUOrxP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Party Animals (early 2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (March 17th, 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

As long as we fight, hope survives. Experience the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ story. #StarWarsJediSurvivor is available March 17. Pre-orders will be available later tonight! pic.twitter.com/YiGvJV8OP6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Immortals of Avalum (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

A world engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. #ImmortalsOfAveum, an all-new single-player magic shooter arrives in 2023. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/6xc2798lTW pic.twitter.com/E5iBRANma6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Death Stranding 2 (PS5)

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is proud to announce that DEATH STRANDING 2 (Working Title) is officially in development for #PS5. Check out our new teaser trailer HERE 👇 https://t.co/rIEk0YIzea — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 9, 2022

Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Take the fight to a new level with @Tekken 8! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7OI8xZpNgj — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Baldur’s Gate 3 (August 2023)

Gather your party — Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 2023. @larianstudios @baldursgate3 Available in Early Access. Collector's Edition available for pre-order now: https://t.co/wJHA7CtkE5 pic.twitter.com/Af1e2ppT9k — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Wayfinder (Fall, 2023, PC, PS5 and PS4)

Check out the Official Reveal Trailer for @PlayWayfinder and sign up to be part of the upcoming Closed Beta. Control the Chaos, Wayfinder. https://t.co/rS90I4idDm #TheGameAwards #ControltheChaos pic.twitter.com/6McEL3Lrhz — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (April 19th, 2023)

This is Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/0BBC1yK5iV — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Nightingale (PC)

Fire Emblem: Engaged (Nintendo Switch, January 20th, 2023)

This is Fire Emblem Engage! Get hyped! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/JwCICJ9QsU — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Blue Protocol (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

You heard it here first! @AMZNGameStudios will be bringing Bandai Namco Online’s @BlueProtocol to global audiences in 2023! Watch the trailer now!#TheGameAwards #BlueProtocol pic.twitter.com/h2jFBWEuKa — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Remnant 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Store, Steam)

Transformers Reactivate

The day ones are excited for this adventure from @outright_games… This is #TRANSFORMERS! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ae4vqR1yrX — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (End of 2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

It takes a brave man to walk these lands alone.. This is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/wlbXp4SApC — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Meet Your Maker (April 4th, 2023, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Ready to @MeetYourMaker? Behaviour Interactive’s new building/raiding game launches April 4th, 2023 on Steam, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Check out their new cinematic trailer right here. pic.twitter.com/NtbqqkTxrQ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Space Marine 2 (2023, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The galaxy is in peril. This is Space Marine 2! @Focus_entmt #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/EbH7eU28IZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Crash Team Rumble (2023, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

The Lords of the Fallen (PS5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S)

It’s time to choose your realm and dare to hope. Lords of the Fallen is here! @lotfgame #LordsOfTheFallen #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/RkBt8Qcmc4 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Crime Boss

Thrive as the leader of the criminal underworld.@505_Games’ Crime Boss is coming to @EpicGames March 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vyLJ1NI8sg — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2023, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

We pledge our allegiance to the New United States of America… this is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! @Cyberpunkgame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/qCo3cXTtg6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Armored Core VI Fire of Rubicon (2023, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

Feed the fire. Let the cinders burn. From @bandainamcoUS and @@fromsoftware_pr, this is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/xrmoXHrs7J — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Final Fantasy XVI (June 22nd, 2023, PS5)

Wild Hearts (February 17th, mobile, PS5, Xbox Series X|S