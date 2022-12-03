Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 28-Dec.4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Three Pines [Amazon Original]

Chief Inspector Armand Gamache he investigates a string of murders in a small Canadian village.

Three Pines is based on Toronto author Louise Penny’s Armand Gamache novels and stars Alfred Molina (The Normal Heart), Vancouver’s Roussif Sutherland (Reign), Cardston, Alberta’s Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Night Raiders) and Anzac, Alberta’s Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves). The series was also filmed in Quebec.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 2nd, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Mystery

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Three Pines here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Lamb is on high on alert after a former spy is found dead.

Based on Mick Herron’s novel of the same name, Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Jack Lowden (Dunkirk).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: December 2nd, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Slow Horses here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

CBC Gem

Stay Tooned

Scarborough, Ontario’s own Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes) hosts this series about the history of our favourite cartoons and how they shaped us today, featuring interviews with the likes of Toronto’s Tara Strong (Fairly Odd Parents), Canada-raised Cree Summer (Rugrats), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Toronto’s Domee Shi (Turning Red).

CBC Gem release date: December 2nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (22 to 26 minutes each)

Stream Stay Tooned here. Note that CBC Gem is free with ads or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing.

Crave

Branson

Shortly before going on his spacecraft flight in July 2021, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson sits down with director Chris Smith (100 Foot Wave) to reflect on his life and career.

Crave release date: December 1st, 2022 (first episode, new episodes Thursdays at 10pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Branson here.

Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle’s True Story

In 2016, Quebecers Isabelle Lagacé and Mélina Roberge were implicated in one Australia’s largest-ever cocaine seizures. Now, Lagacé, one of the so-called “Cocaine Cowgirls,” is talking about it all happened.

It’s worth noting that a film dramatization of these events, Sugar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video a couple of weeks ago.

Crave release date: December 2nd, 2022 (French and English)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (43 minutes each)

Stream Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle’s True Story here.

George & Tammy

This miniseries tells the story of the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

All six episodes were directed by Hamilton, Ontario-raised John Hillcoat (Lawless) and stars Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) and Vancouver’s Kelly McCormack (A League of Their Own).

Crave release date: December 2nd, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream George & Tammy here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules [Disney+ Original]

Greg takes on his biggest challenge yet: surviving a weekend alone with Roderick and his list of rules.

Based on Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid books, Diary of Wimpy Kid 2 was directed by Luke Cormican (feature directorial debut) and features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (Mixed-Ish) and Toronto’s Chris Diamantopoulos (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse) and Vancouver’s Hunter Dillon (Hollie Hobbie).

Disney+ Canada release date: December 2nd, 2022

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 1 hour, 16 minutes

Stream Diary of Wimpy Kid 2 here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol [Netflix Original]

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past and change the future.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol was directed by Stephen Donnelly (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High) and stars Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter).

Netflix Canada release date: December 2nd, 2022

Genre: Animated, Christmas

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Scrooge: A Christmas Carol here.

Sr. [Netflix Original]

Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man) pays tribute to the life and career of his father, filmmaker Robert Downey, Sr. (Putney Swope).

Netflix Canada release date: December 2nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stream Sr. here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

