Apple reveals new Apple Watch SE starting at $329 CAD

At its ‘Far Out’ fall hardware event, Apple revealed the second-gen Apple Watch SE, which it touts as the Watch for people that are purchasing their first ever Apple wearable.

The SE Watch, which offers the same core experience as the regular Apple Watch at a more affordable price tag, now has a redesigned back case and is made of nylon composite materials and 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The watch features all of the core watch health features, like high and low heart rate notifications, emergency SOS and fall detection, alongside fitness tracking.

It also includes the same motion sensors as the new Series 8 Watch to support crash detection, which essentially alerts your emergency contact and emergency services if you’re in a crash. Similarly, the SE runs on the same S8 chip found on the Series 8, reportedly making it 20 percent faster than the first-gen Apple Watch SE.

It is ‘Swim-Suitable,” with 50 metres of water resistance and can track your sets in the pool, and map out your route when swimming in open water.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE starts at $329 CAD for the GPS model and $399 CAD for the GPS+Cellular model and is available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Silver’ colourways. The Watch SE is available for pre-order today and comes out on September 16th with three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

