Apple ‘finished’ iOS 16, iPadOS and macOS Ventura coming in October

Apple’s next big iPhone software update is ready to go, while iPad and Mac owners will need to wait a while longer.

The news comes via Bloomberg‘s reliable Mark Gurman. In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple “finished work” on iOS 16 and the iPhone update is due in September alongside watchOS 9:

“The iOS 16.0 update, which Apple engineers finished work on this past week, is due to launch in September alongside watchOS 9. Those updates will correspond with the new hardware. The macOS Ventura and iPadOS upgrades, on the other hand, are now scheduled for October (after Stage Manager-related delays to the iPad software) to match the new hardware lineup.”

Gurman reported the iPadOS delay earlier this month, noting that the delay was connected to Stage Manager. However, it’s interesting to learn the macOS Ventura update will also be pushed back to October. That said, it makes sense. Stage Manager issues or not, Apple is reportedly expected to launch new iPad and Mac hardware in October. Pushing back the iPadOS and macOS updates would better align them with the new hardware launches.

Stage Manager, for those unfamiliar with the software, is a way to manage multiple on-screen apps on iPad and Mac. Stage Manager will likely have the most impact on the iPad, allowing users a more desktop-like experience where they can resize apps and display multiple apps side-by-side on the screen.

It remains unclear what the Stage Manager issues are, but hopefully, Apple resolves them before October.

Source: Power On newsletter from Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac