Tesla to increase price of FSD Beta in the U.S., Canada might follow

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced yesterday, Sunday, August 21st, that the cost of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta will increase on September 5th, 2022. “After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th,” wrote Musk in a Tweet.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

Musk added that those who order FSD before September 5th would only pay the current price, which is $12,000 USD, while those who order the software later would pay the increased $15,000 USD price. While it currently isn’t confirmed if the price hike will impact Canadian customers too, if it does, Canadians would have to pay a higher price than the current $12,800 CAD. The price of FSD Beta has gone up from $5,000 USD ($6,518 CAD) upon launch to $15,000 now, in multiple increments over the years.

FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of week with wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

Musk abolished Tesla’s PR (public relations) department back in 2020, so we aren’t able to confirm if the price hike will make its way to Canada.

Source: @elonmusk