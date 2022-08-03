fbpx
Apple reportedly delays iPadOS 16’s launch to October

We'll likely have to wait an extra month to use Stage Manager on the iPad

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Aug 3, 20226:05 PM EDT
iPadOS 16 Stage Manager

Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 16 tablet operating system update has reportedly been delayed to October.

The latest versions of iOS and iPadOS typically launch simultaneously, but according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16’s release is being pushed back due to issues with ‘Stage Manager.’

For what it’s worth, I really like Stage Manager. It’s not perfect, especially when you open more than three apps simultaneously, but it feels like the first version of iPad multitasking that’s intuitive and desktop-like. Stage Manager allows users to run up to eight apps simultaneously in resizable windows that can be layered.

Gurman says that Apple pushing iPadOS 16 back to October will result in the update dropping closer to when the new M2-powered iPad Pro will reportedly release. Apple is also rumoured to have plans to switch the base-level iPad over to USB-C like the rest of its tablet lineup.

iOS 16 is still expected to release in September.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors

