Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [May 30-June 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

One year after the events of Season 2, Hughie, Butcher and The Boys work for the government until they learn about a potential superweapon that could take down the increasingly unhinged Homelander.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series of the same name, The Boys was developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and stars Karl Urban (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Jack Quaid (Vinyl), Antony Starr (Banshee), Erin Moriarty (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Laz Alonso (Avatar), Tomer Capone (Hostages), Mississauga, Ontario’s Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural). It’s worth noting the series was filmed in Toronto, while Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) served as producers.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: June 3rd, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Note: I don’t usually include my own opinions on what’s featured in each Streaming in Canada column — mostly because there’s just too much to watch! But I have seen the first five episodes of The Boys Season 3, and I’m happy to say it’s just as good as ever. The first few episodes are perhaps a bit slower-paced than one might expect from the show, but it’s all in service of taking the time to get into the headspace of our characters amid the new status quo.

Of course, this means we see more of Butcher’s (Karl Urban) struggles to work with the government and Homelander’s (Antony Starr) ever-fragile mental state, and both remain fantastic in their respective roles. (Seriously — Homelander is one of the best characters in any superhero story ever.) But I was especially pleased to see Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) get satisfying and emotional beats. I’m also intrigued to see what Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy brings to the mix. All around, The Boys is as sharp as ever, and a must-watch even if you’re not normally a fan of superheroes. Oh, and you’ll never see Ant-Man the same way again.

Apple TV+

Physical (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Things look up for Sheila after she successfully launches her first fitness video until she becomes torn between her husband and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

Physical was created by Annie Weisman (About a Boy) and stars Rose Byrne (Damages), Rory Scovel (The Eric Andre Show) and Geoffrey Arend (Body of Proof).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 3rd, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Crave

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Several years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore recruits Newt Scamander to lead a team against Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates (Harry Potter franchise) and stars Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead), Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Alison Sudol (Transparent) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

It’s important to note the film has been the subject of many controversies, including Wizarding World creator and The Secrets of Dumbledore co-writer J.K. Rowling’s repeated transphobic comments.

Original theatrical release date: April 15th, 2022

Crave premiere date: May 30th, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours, 22 minutes

P-Valley (Season 2)

The Pynk strip club dancers struggle during the pandemic while battling for the throne.

Based on Katori Hall’s 2015 play Pussy Valley, P-Valley stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us), Shannon Thornton (Power) and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Marvel’s Luke Cage).

Crave premiere date: June 3rd, 2022 (first episode, then new episodes every Sunday starting June 12th)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 22 minutes

Netflix

Floor is Lava (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Contestants must avoid touching the “lava” on the ground while navigating various obstacles.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 3rd, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Five episodes (32 to 35 minutes each)

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

