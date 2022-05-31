Here’s what’s new on Apple TV+ this summer

Apple has previewed the new movies and shows coming to its Apple TV+ service this summer.

Notably, this includes the series Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta.

Physical (Season 2) — June 2nd

Rose Byrne stars in this dark comedy series a woman’s self-journey through aerobics.

In the second season, things look up for Sheila after she successfully launches her first fitness video, until she becomes torn between her husband and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

For All Mankind (Season 3) — June 10th

Season 3 of the alternate reality drama series takes the crew into the early ’90s as the U.S., Soviet Union and a third adversary race to Mars.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (film) — June 17th

While working at a Bar Mitzvah party, a young man becomes friends with a mother and her autistic daughter.

The film was written and directed by Cooper Raiff and stars Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt and Leslie Mann.

Home (Season 2) — June 17th

Learn about the ideas and stories behind some of the world’s most innovative homes, including those in the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico and Iceland.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (new episodes and shorts) — June 24th

Jack McBrayer and his friends work together to find out who’s behind the town’s random acts of kindness.

Loot (new series) — June 24th

A comedy series about Molly (Maya Rudolph), a woman whose idyllic life is upended once her husband leaves her with 87 billion dollars.

Blackbird (new series) — July 8th

Inspired by true events, this psychological thriller series is about a man named Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton) who’s sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs, but is later offered early parole on the condition that he relocates to a prison for the criminally insane.

Notably, Blackbird will feature one of the final performances of famed actor Ray Liotta, who passed away on May 26th. Liotta plays Jimmy’s father, a police officer.

Duck & Goose (new kids series) — July 8th

A preschool series about a duck and goose who become friends and learn to appreciate each other’s differences.

Best Foot Forward (new series) — July 22nd

With the help of his parents and best friends, a 12-year-old balances regular middle school challenges with trying to get everyone to see him beyond his prosthetic leg.

Trying (Season 3) — July 22nd

Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) wake up as the parents of two kids, which brings about all kinds of struggles.

Amber Brown (new series) — July 29th

Based on a popular book series, this family series follows a girl who turns to art and music to cope with her parents’ divorce.

Luck (film) — August 5th

From Skydance Animation comes this story about the world’s unluckiest person who travels to the mysterious Land of Luck to unite with magical creatures.

The Snoopy Show (Season 2) — August 5th

Vancouver’s WildBrain brings you more animated adventures with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

It’s worth noting that the following classic Peanuts programming is also hitting Apple TV+ on August 5th:

A Charlie Brown Celebration

He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown

He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown

It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown

It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown

There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown

Why, Charlie Brown, Why?

You’re In Love, Charlie Brown

You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown

Lucy’s School (new special) — August 12th

To help the Peanuts gang deal with their fears of starting at a new school, Lucy starts her own school, only to realize that teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Surfside Girls (new series) — August 19th

Best friends Sam and Jade solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town.

Of course, this only accounts for some of Apple TV+’s 2022 content slate. The streamer also currently has exclusive MLB games every Friday, while cinephiles have Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon to look forward to late this year.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is also included in Apple One bundles.

Image credit: Apple