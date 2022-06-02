Bell and OverActive Media extend partnership for three years

Communications giant, Bell, has renewed its partnership with OverActive Media, a global sports, media and entertainment company.
The partnership, which was first established in 2019, will see a multi-year extension of three years, according to a recent press release.
“Bell has been a believer in OverActive, our teams and our fans since day one. For the past three years, we’ve delivered a premium gaming experience for our Toronto-based teams through Bell’s fibre Internet technology, while building a wider fan base around professional esports in Canada,” said Tyler Keenan, senior vice president, partnerships and revenue, OverActive Media.
🤝Today we announced a multi-year partnership extension with @Bell that further connects them to esports fans and reinforces their engagement with the gaming community in Canada. Read the release here https://t.co/l5YYvUIpJM. pic.twitter.com/Nlij0dnYjX
— OverActive (@overactivegg) June 2, 2022
Bell will also level up its esports investment in the several ways listed below:
- Bell will be a presenting partner of OverActive’s largescale esports events including Toronto Ultra Major III this month and the Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown in September.
- The new Bell Fibe Zone, which is a top-tier professional esports practice facility within OverActive’s Toronto-based headquarters that’s fully powered by Bell pure fibre internet.
- Producing branded content, including OverActive’s top-performing series “Bell presents The Blueprint,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Ultra as they experience the trials and tribulations of the Call of Duty League season.
- Jersey and broadcast branding integration for both Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant.
With partnership underway, the pair will present the first-ever Call of Duty League tournament in Canada, Toronto Ultra Major III, at the Mattamy Athletic Centre from June 2nd-5th.
Most notably, OverActive Media will build an esports venue in Toronto, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
Image credit: OverActive Media