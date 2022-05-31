The Force is strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi as it breaks Disney+ premiere records

Disney has announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi is now the most-watched premiere on Disney+.

The first two episodes of the anticipated TV show released on May 25th at 7pm ET/4pm PT (instead of the original scheduled May 27th date).

The new Star Wars TV show features the return of Ewan McGregor as famous Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Canadian Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Other notable actors that are part of the series include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.

Thank you to the best fans in the galaxy for making @ObiWanKenobi the most-watched #DisneyPlus Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/LYKFfBZq2L — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 31, 2022

Strangely, Disney has not revealed specifically how many viewers the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi received. That said, to be the top-performing on the streaming platform, the TV show would need to pass The Mandalorian, which received over 1 billion minutes of viewing after its premiere. It’s possible The Mandalorian season 3 — which is set to release in February 2023 — could top that record.

Disney+ will air new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi every Wednesday until the show’s finale on June 22nd. A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney+

Source: @disneyplus