New HP monitor features cool pop-up webcam and mediocre specs

HP has a new slate of monitors on the horizon, and the most exciting option might be the new ‘HP Z24m G3.’

Beyond its terrible name, the monitor features a cool pop-up webcam in the style of the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Vivio NEXT. That said, the actual display it’s attached to is a little underwhelming.

It’s a relatively small 23-inch 2560 x 1440p panel with a pixel density of only 123 pixels per inch and a 90hz refresh rate. This should look quite sharp on 23-inch screens, but as someone who believes that 4K is the only way forwards, I’m a little upset by this.

It doesn’t seem like this monitor is being marketed at content creators and is instead for office workers. Beyond being only 23-inches, the panel only covers 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum. However, it does use USB-C to connect to laptops and PCs, and a report from ArsTechnica says that it can supply 100-watts of power.

HP has also packed in an HDMI port (2.0) and a display port (1.4) and 4 USB type A jacks. There are also built-in stereo speakers.

The webcam on top is 5-megapixels, and it also features tech that allows it to crop in and stay locked on a user. That means if you get up and walk about, the camera should follow you slightly. This is similar to video calling on a modern iPad with ‘Centre stage.’

Via: Ars Technica