What are you most excited about from Google I/O 2022?

At I/O 2022, Google revealed several new features for Assistant, new Multisearch functionality, a new Maps feature called ‘Immersive View,’ Android 13 Beta 2, the Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch and even the Pixel Tablet.
I’m personally the most excited to see the Pixel 7 Pro. That said, we only got to see the device’s rear, but that’s already got me pretty pumped about the device. The Pixel 7 Pro will sport Android 13 and the new Tensor chip. It also features a more elegant design and comes in a new Hazel colour that’s almost green, almost grey and offers a golden visor.
The Pixel 7 Pro series won’t release until sometime this fall.
