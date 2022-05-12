Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [May 12 – May 18]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Get an extra $300 trade-in credit when you trade in a phone for select Samsung devices.
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to 48% on select Samsung phones.
- Get 10GB of unlimited data for only $45/mo in QC, MB and SK and for $55/mo in main regions.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- Get three lines with 60GB of shareable data for an average of $48.33/mo. in QC, and 75GB for $58.33/mo in MB & SK and $68.33/mo in Main Regions.
- Find the latest clearance and sale accessories for your device.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Buy a new phone online or bring your own and save $50 on an eligible 2-year plan.
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get Crave for 12 months with subscription + Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term. (ON only)
- Fibe 50 Internet + Fibe TV – BONUS Get Crave for 12 months with subscription (ON Only)
- Online Exclusive – Get a $150 Visa* prepaid card with select TV and Internet bundles on a 2-year TV contract term. (ON only)
- limited time offer – Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade-in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade-in your old phone.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months when you activate or upgrade to a new unlimited Ultimate plan.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade-in your device and get a minimum $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $5/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Get five extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Get the Motorola Edge for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $10.00/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- Save $50 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 50u or 100u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Get the iPhone 12 mini at $0 down on approved credit and pay only $23/mo. for 24 months with Fido Payment Program.
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, XR, SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and TCL 20 Pro 5G on Clearance.
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service. Enter daily on the Fido app (ON, SK, MB).
- Trade in. Trade up. Get a trade-in credit of $360! For a limited time only, trade-in an eligible iPhone 11 to get a new phone with Fido Payment Program and select plans.
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Various smartphones on deals
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Combine your Helix services with selected Mobile plans and save $10 per month on each Mobile plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Play online unhindered thanks to Helix high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet. Only $75/month!
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Get 20 GB at $65 per month, a promo full of data!
- The ultrapowerful Unlimited 100 Internet plan with the most secure Wi-Fi is only $65 per month.
- Pair up to four selected Mobile plans and an Internet plan to save $100 per month for life.
- The new generation of iPhone SE is now available
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 6GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Don’t wait another second! Get 6GB for $45.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- The new Vrai platform is offered for three months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for three months
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Get 8GB of data for only $55 /month (in all provinces, excluding QC).
- Save the $50 connection fee with any online activation.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the TCL 20S for $8/mo., $0 upfront with a Tab Plus, plus a $50 visa gift card.
- For a limited time, when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $50 off your bill. Got a lot of friends? You can save up to $300 each year.
- Get a Certified Pre-owned phone.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except the $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Get 6GB of data for just $39 /month (only in QC).
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Limited time offer: Rogers Infinite 20 GB plan for $65/mo (QC).
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first three months.
- Save the $50 Setup Service Fee when you activate online.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $20/mo for 24 months when you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20. Offer available on select Rogers Infinite plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $19.92/mo or $16.42/mo (QC) for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Get $660 in trade credits with Samsung
- Get the iPhone 12 mini 128GB for only $16/mo or 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- ROGERS PREFERRED PROGRAM OFFER – Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for only $7/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $36.17/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get iPhone SE 64GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $24.80/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan. (QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard®.
- Stay connected with family – add a line and save $15/mo in (MB, SK, QC) and $20/mo in main regions.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One when you sign up through Rogers.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- All phones are now $0 upfront plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ free after eligible device activation.
- Save up to $720 per year with the TELUS Family Discount. Save up to $15 per person per month.
- Save up to $718 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Bring-It-Back.
- Save up to $708 on a like-new iPhone. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.
- Save up to $726 on iPhone 12 Pro with Bring-It-Back.
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online.
Ongoing deals:
- Save 40% on LivingWell Companion Go.
- Get TCL 20 Pro 5G for as low as $10 per month.
- Get 5GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four
- Trade-in and save up to $825 on iPhone 13 family
- Save $5 to $10 per month on selected plans
- Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS
- Up to $1,045 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (ON)
- Act fast and get an extra 15GB of data for $5 per month
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Add Stream+ to any Mobility plan for only $25 monthly plus taxes and save big on video streaming.
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV worth $549.99.(BC &AB)
- Go faster this spring with PureFibre Gigabit Internet from $89/mo (BC &AB)
- AIR TRANSAT – TELUS Privilege members, enter for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card. Contest ends May 25, 2022 (QC Only)
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet. (AB & BC Only)
- Order TELUS Internet & get Apple AirPods Pro worth $329.(AB & BC Only)
- Save up to $470 or up to $593 (QC) on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back.
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a two year term (BC & AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Get a $300 bill credit when you sign up for any pro-monitored plan online (ON)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Ongoing deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except the $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over ten months to use towards your top-up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Affordable nationwide plans with no term contracts, no credit checks and no commitment.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- New prepaid plans from $22/mo. Exclusively for Quebec.
- Get 10GB for $60/mo. when you bring your own phone (ON, SK).
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $77/mo. when you bring your own phone (ON).
Ongoing deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for only $24.58/mo. for 24 months with Sweet Pay.
- Get Apple Watch SE for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on a smartwatch plan for only $10/mo. Limited time offer: save $120.
- Ardene is your one-stop shop for every season’s must-haves and Virgin Plus Members get an extra 15% off online and in store.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- iPHONE PLUS MEMBER BENEFITS. Get iPhone SE for only $22.95/mo. (QC) or $24.80/mo. (ON, SK) with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $24 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $44, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- Internet + TV from $55/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $31, $33, $37, $42, $46, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + GET A $50 VISA PREPAID CARD (QC).
- 6GB for $39/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC).
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Get select Samsung Galaxy phones with 18GB of Fast LTE data on a $55/mo. Big Gig Unlimited plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the new Galaxy A53 5G is available for $55/mo with 9GB fast LTE data. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE included for $60/mo. 12GB FAST LTE DATA.
- Limited time offer : Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 15GB of data for only $59/mo.
- Prepaid Unlimited talk starting at $99/year annual payment
- Prepaid Limited Time Offer! Get 2GB of data for $24/mo. (with Digital Discount). New Prepaid activations only.
- Bring your own phone offers (Limited Time) 15GB for $40/mo, 18GB for $45/mo.
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(10+15GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(15+15GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo.
- iPhone 13 is available for $20/mo. With TradeUp on a $55/mo. plan with 18GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for only $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- Samsung Galaxy A13 included for $50/mo. 9GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s included for $40/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
- iPhone 11 is available for $50/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $50/mo. and 18GB for $55/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for six months.
- Unlimited 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Upgrade your device on a 2-year voice & data term and choose a $150 trade-in bonus or $10/mo. credit for 12 months.
- Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy three or more regular-priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Save $70 off the regular price when you buy Samsung Galaxy Buds2.
- Save $80 off the regular price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, or $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
- Trade in your current device and buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Z Fold3 5G and get a bonus $300.
- Save $20/mo. for six months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
New deals:
- Two can share 20 GB for $50/month each.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Get 10GB of rollover data for $55 per month
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab, with a Rollover or Big Data Plan.
- Add a Smart Home or Security plan and get up to a $150 bill credit
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile Rollover or Big Data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy our Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
Ongoing deals:
- Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB available for $20/month for 24 months.
- Google Pixel 6 128GB starting from $33.25/month for 24 months.
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus.
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Save on a Z Flip3 5G with an extra $300 off your MyTab. Just trade in any eligible device and sign up for an Unlimited plan on a 2-year term.
- Get the iPhone SE on a $25/mo Unlimited Plan with 25GB Fast LTE.
Ongoing deals:
- Add Total TV for only $50/mo.
- Power your life starting at only $10/mo in MyTab payments with the Moto G Power when you choose an Unlimited plan with 25BG Fast LTE.
- Bill credits on – Fibre+ Internet, TV & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & TV.
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Get the new Samsung A53 5G on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE from $25/mo.
- Experience next-gen WiFi 6 technology with Fibre+ Internet 500, only $79/mo on a new 2-year ValuePlan.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to 10% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- Top up your account with $50 or $100 and get the MaxWest Nitro 5C phone for $74.99 and a Free SIM card.
Ongoing deals:
- Free $25 account bonus with the purchase of a $100 top-up plus get a free sim.
- Free SIM card with phone purchase and a $50 or more top-up.
- Data Plans start at $25 for 1GB of High-Speed Data.
New deals:
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 15.5GB with automatic top-up for $50/mo, 20.5GB for $60/mo, 25.5GB for $70/mo. (QC)
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 8GB for $35/mo, 10GB for $40/mo (QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Get text, talk and up to 10GB of data for $40/mo. Includes 5GB of bonus data (QC).
- Bring your own phone or buy one
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON, SK)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK).
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.