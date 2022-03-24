Canada, Newfoundland governments invest millions to connect Labrador households

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are investing $22 million to bring high-speed internet to rural communities in Labrador.

Project funding is allocated to the Nunatsiavut Government to benefit 1,000 households in the communities of Rigolet, Postville, Makkovik, Nain, Hopedale and Natuashish. Bell is building the network.

“Secure internet connection has been a barrier in many aspects of life for those living in the five Inuit communities of Nunatsiavut,” Anthony Andersen, Minister of Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology for the Nunatsiavut Government, said.

“This initiative will be a step towards bridging those gaps and ensuring that Labrador Inuit have adequate access to opportunities for employment, health care and online learning.”

The two governments previously announced a $136 million investment in February. The project will bring high-speed internet to multiple communities, including Red Bay, Cape Broyle, and Humber Valley.

The announcements are part of the Government of Canada’s plan to connect 98 percent of Canadians with high-speed internet by 2026.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada