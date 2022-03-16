Elden Ring sells 12 million units worldwide since release

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is a fantastic game, so it’s not surprising that it’s already sold more than 12 million units. This is pretty impressive for a title that only released on February 25th.

“It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring,” Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki said in a statement. “I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

Other FromSoftware games have sold well, but never this well. Bloodborne reached one million sales in its first week, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold 10 million units, and Dark Souls 3 sold three million sales worldwide.

Image credit: FromSoftware

Source: FromSoftware