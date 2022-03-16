Canadian-made Tunic surprise drops on Xbox Game Pass today

Anticipated action-adventure game Tunic is releasing on Xbox Game Pass on day one, March 16th.

The surprise announcement came from publisher Finji during Xbox and Twitch’s indie-focused ID@Xbox Showcase. Tunic was previously only confirmed for Xbox consoles, PC and Mac without any Game Pass offering.

Notably, Tunic has been developed primarily by Halifax’s Andrew Shouldice over the past several years. Drawing inspiration from The Legend of Zelda, Tunic follows a sword-wielding fox as he explores a mysterious land. An emphasis has been placed on exploration and puzzle-solving, with the in-game text largely being displayed via a made-up language.

Xbox Game Pass for Console costs $11.99 CAD/month and is also included in a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The game is also available for purchase for $34.99.

Image credit: Andrew Shouldice/Finji