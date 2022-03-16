Google releases I/O 2022 puzzle to reveal event date

Google loves to tease its I/O developer conference, and this year is no different except it’s a bit earlier than expected. The company has released a Google I/O 2022 puzzle that should reveal the date of the conference.

Can you untangle this string? https://t.co/PyiD8ZsMBQ Keep an eye on this thread for more clues. ↓ pic.twitter.com/uaMVzn4wgp — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 16, 2022

It’s currently unclear if I/O 2022 will take place online or in person. Last year, the conference was virtual except for a small audience present at the keynote.

The event typically takes place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre close to its Mountain View, California headquarters. The conference typically lasts three days and happens in early- or mid-May.

There are four strings with Google’s colours that you can check out, here.

It seems pretty confusing — in previous years the puzzles were easier. Google says it will offer more clues over time.

However, it’s likely someone will post the answer in the coming days, if not hours.

Source: Google