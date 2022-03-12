Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 7-13]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Mating Game

Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth) narrates this docuseries about animals’ quests to find the perfect mate, from the producers of A Perfect Planet.

BBC Earth premiere date: March 13th, 2022 (on BBC Earth)

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (around 50 minutes each)

Upload (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Nathan finds himself at a crossroads when his ex-girlfriend Ingrid arrives in Lakeview while he still pines for Nora.

Upload was created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and stars Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People), Andy Allo (Chicago Fire), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch) and Zainab Johnson (Last Comic Standing). It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (27 to 39 minutes each)

Stream Upload here.

Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey [Apple Original]

A 93-year-old man with dementia temporarily remembers his past, prompting him to investigate the death of his nephew.

Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosely, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey here.

The Snoopy Show (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Snoopy gets distracted cleaning his dog house, Charlie finds an extraordinary potato chip, Lucy throws Rerun a birthday party and more.

It’s worth noting that The Snoopy Show is animated by Vancouver’s WildBrain.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022

Genre: Animated

Runtime: Six episodes (22 minutes each)

Stream The Snoopy Show here.

Crave

About Last Night

Couples go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games to see who knows their partner best.

The series is hosted by NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and his wife, Markham, Ontario’s Ayesha Curry, and features a variety of other competing celebrity couples, including Ontario-raised Malin Akerman (Billions) and husband Jack Donnelly (Atlantis) and Vancouver-born Jonathan Scott (The Property Brothers) and partner Zooey Deschanel (New Girl).

Crave premiere date: March 11th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 28 minutes each)

Stream About Last Night here.

Letterkenny: International Women’s Day [Crave Original]

In this special new episode of Letterkenny, the ladies celebrate International Women’s Day by competing in an anti-beauty pageant.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Crave premiere date: March 8th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 26 minutes

Stream Letterkenny: International Women’s Day here.

Disney+

Turning Red [Disney+ Original]

Thirteen-year-old Chinese-Canadian Mei (Clique Wars‘ Rosalie Chiang) finds herself transforming into a red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed while dealing with her overbearing mother and planning to attend a concert with friends.

Turning Red is notable for quite a few reasons. To start, it’s Pixar’s first Asian-led feature film and the studio’s first to be directed by a woman on her own, Toronto’s own Domee Shi. (2012’s Brave was co-directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman). For Turning Red, Shi — who won an Oscar for her animated short Bao — draws inspiration from her own life and sets the film in Toronto in 2002.

What’s more, Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) voices Mei’s mother and Mississauga’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) voices Mei’s friend Priya.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Turning Red here. It’s worth noting that a 48-minute documentary about Turning Red, Embrace the Panda, is also now streaming on Disney+. In it, Shi and other Pixar talent discuss the making of the film, including how Shi drew from her Canadian upbringing.

Netflix

The Adam Project [Netflix Original]

A time-travelling fighter pilot teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

The Adam Project was directed by Montreal’s own Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum Guy) and stars Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), newcomer Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner (Alias), Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are Alright). The movie was shot in Vancouver.

This is Levy and Reynolds’ second film together, following last year’s hit Free Guy for Fox.

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, family

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream The Adam Project here.

The Flash (Season 8)

Following last year’s five-part “Armageddon” crossover event, The Flash‘s eighth season resumes this week, which sees Barry working with Nora and Bart to fix the timeline.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Glee), Candice Patton (The Young and the Restless), Danielle Panabaker (Shark) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). It’s worth noting that Calgary’s Jessica Parker Kennedy (Black Sails) recurs as Nora, while the series as a whole is filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 11th, 2022, one day after it airs on the CW (new episodes on Netflix every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi, family

Runtime: 18 episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Stream The Flash here.

