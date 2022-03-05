Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Feb. 28-March 6]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Presents: Diabolical [Amazon Original]

Diabolical explores different superhuman stories in the world of The Boys through a variety of animation styles.

Reprising their roles from The Boys are Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell) and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), while guest voices include Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad; also executive producer of The Boys), Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Arrested Development).

Notably, some of the episodes were conceived by Rogen, Awkwafina, Samberg and other creators. Meanwhile, the third season of The Boys premieres on June 3rd.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 4th, 2022

Genre: Animated

Runtime: Eight episodes (13 to 15 minutes each)

Stream The Boys Presents: Diabolical here.

Crave

F9: The Fast Saga

Dom and his crew face off against Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob, who’s teamed up with Cipher on a world-shattering plan.

F9: The Fast Saga was helmed by veteran Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and features returning Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, while John Cena (The Suicide Squad) joins the franchise as Jakob.

Original theatrical release date: June 25th, 2021

Crave release date: March 4th, 2022

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 23 minutes

Stream F9: The Fast Saga here.

Our Flag Means Death

This comedy series is loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnet, an eighteenth-century aristocrat who becomes a pirate.

Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins (People of Earth) and stars Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones) and Rory Kinnear (James Bond series).

Crave release date: March 3rd, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Our Flag Means Death here.

Picard (Season 2)

Picard embarks on a race against time to save the galaxy’s future while facing a trial from one of his greatest foes.

Picard stars Patrick Stewart in his iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation role, alongside Toronto’s Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation). Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie also return from Star Trek: The Next Generation as special guest stars.

Picard is based on Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek franchise and was created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay), Kirsten Beyer (Star Trek: Discovery) and Alex Kurtzman (2009’s Star Trek).

Crave release date: March 3rd, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 43 minutes each)

Stream Picard here.

Shining Vale

After a dysfunctional family moves into a new home where atrocities were committed, the mother is the only one who notices something is amiss, leading her to question whether she’s depressed or possessed.

Shining Vale was created by Jeff Astrof (The New Adventures of Old Christine) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce) and stars Courteney Cox (Friends), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite).

Crave release date: March 6th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every week)

Genre: Horror comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Shining Vale here. Note that a $5.98/month add-on is required.

Disney+

The Dropout [Star Original]

This series chronicles the rise and fall of biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of criminal fraud.

Based on Rebecca Jarvis’ ABC podcast of the same name, The Dropout was created by Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) and stars Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Naveen Andrews (Lost).

Disney+ Canada Star release date: March 3rd, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every week)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (50 to 55 minutes each)

Stream The Dropout here.

Fresh [Star Original]

Noa begins dating Steve after they meet at the grocery store, only for her to discover that her new boyfriend has unusual romantic appetites.

Fresh was written and directed by Mimi Cave (directorial debut) and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds), Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Montreal’s Charlotte Le Bon (Yves Saint Laurent), Burnaby, B.C.’s Andrea Bang (Kim’s Convenience) and London, Ontario’s Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin).

It’s worth noting that the movie was filmed around B.C.

Disney+ Canada Star release date: March 4th, 2022

Genre: Comedy thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream Fresh here.

West Side Story

Two youngsters from rival gangs fall in love until tensions between their friends threaten to ruin everything.

Based on the 1957 stage musical of the same name, West Side Story was directed by Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List) and features an ensemble cast that includes Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Rachel Zegler (debut role), Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!) and Montreal’s David Alvarez (American Rust).

Original theatrical release date: December 10th, 2021

Disney+ Canada release date: March 2nd, 2022

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 2 hours, 36 minutes

Stream West Side Story here.

Netflix

The Guardians of Justice [Netflix Original]

This dark satire of superheroes follows a team of superhumans who must control the evil in both the world and themselves.

The Guardians of Justice was created by Castlevania‘s Adi Shankar (no relation) and features the voices of wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vinson (You’re Next) and Derek Mears (Swamp Thing).

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Seven episodes (22 to 37 minutes each)

Stream The Guardians of Justice here.

Making Fun [Netflix Original]

Jimmy DiResta helps kids create wacky inventions.

Netflix Canada release date: March 4th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (38 to 40 minutes each)

Stream Making Fun here.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale [Netflix Original]

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) narrates this documentary about how animals band together to survive a worsening dry season in Africa’s Kalahari Desert.

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Seven episodes (22 to 37 minutes each)

Stream Surviving Paradise here.

Worst Roommate Ever [Netflix Original]

From con artists to killers, these are some of the worst cohabitation experiences people have had.

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (39 to 63 minutes each)

Stream Worst Roommate Ever here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Scream (2022)

Twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro murders, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize teenagers, which brings Sidney, Dewey and Gale back into the picture.

Scream was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) and stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Mason Gooding (Booksmart) and Mikey Madison (Better Things), with returning Scream cast members including Guelph, Ontario’s own Neve Campbell (Sidney), Courteney Cox (Gale), David Arquette (Dewey), Marley Shelton (Judy) and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface.

Original Canadian theatrical release date: January 14th, 2022

Canadian PVOD release date: March 4th, 2022

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Scream can be rented on PVOD platforms like iTunes ($5.99), Google Play ($4.99), Amazon Prime Video ($5.99) and the Cineplex Store ($4.99).

Image credit: CBS