Apple will reportedly still reveal a new MacBook Air later this year

A new MacBook Air design is reportedly still on the way.

According to often reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple still has plans to reveal a new version of the MacBook Air before the end of the year.

The analyst says that the design will be more in-line with the new MacBook Pro and that the thin laptop will be available in seven different colours, including models that feature white bezels and a white keyboard. Imagine a MacBook Air lineup that adopted the same colours as the iPad Air? I’ll go with ‘Starlight,’ thanks. Kuo says that the production will kick off in the second or third quarter of 2022.

The new MacBook Air isn’t expected to feature the MacBook Pro’s mini-LED display. It’s unclear if the new Air will feature the M1 or Apple’s rumoured M2 chip.

At Apple’s March 8th event, the tech giant showed off several new devices, including a new iPhone SE and iPad Air. The tech giant also revealed its new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac