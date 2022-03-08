Apple reveals refreshed iPad Air with powerful M1 chip

Apple’s refreshed iPad Air features updated specs that continue to make it one of the tech giant’s top tablet offerings.
The updated iPad Air features Apple’s M1 chip, the same chip featured in devices like the iPad Pro (2021) and MacBook Air. While I expected the iPad Air to get bumped up to the Apple A15 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 13 series, this move signifies an even more aggressive tablet strategy for Apple, suggesting the next time we see an iPad Pro refresh, it might feature the company’s rumoured M2 chip.
This year, Apple also added a larger 12-megapixel selfie camera to the iPad Air, so every iPad model has the useful ‘Centre Stage’ feature for video calls. The iPad Air also now supports 5G connectivity. Notably, the iPad Air still comes with a 20-watt USB-C power brick and charging cable in the box and has a TouchID sensor built into the power button.
As with the previous model, the iPad Air supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and features a USB-C port that is 2x as fast as the previous model. The screen in this model appears to feature the same anti-reflective liquid retina display as the previous version, but it’s not the same XDR branded option we see on the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pros.
iMovie is also being updated to make it easier to use the app to make professional-looking content. This is less of an iPad update, but given iMovie comes free with all iPads, it’s great to see the app receive new features.
This iPad Air update brings the device more in line with the most recent iPad mini, but I’d expect the Air to have longer battery life and a better quality screen. We’ll dive deeper into comparing this in the full review, but for now, the only other difference I can spot is that the mini has a rear flash, and the Air doesn’t.
iPad Air (2020)
iPad Air (2022)
Display
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
Processor
Apple A14 Bionic
M1 chip
RAM
4GB
Storage
64GB, 256GB
64GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
Weight
458g
458g
Rear Facing Camera
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture)
12-megapixel (ultrawide)
OS
iPadOS 14
iPadOS 15
Battery
Network Connectivity
Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
September 15, 2020
March 18, 2022
Misc
Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue
Colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue
The iPad Air’s new colours are somewhat pastel-looking but not quite as vibrant as some of Apple’s other products. The colours include ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Space Grey.’
The new iPad Air is available to pre-order starting Friday, March 11th starting at $749 for 64GB and hits store shelves on Friday, March 18th.
Image credit: Apple