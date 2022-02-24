Huawei Canada partners with Canada Computers to launch ‘Store in Store’ experience

Huawei Canada is launching a ‘Store in Store’ experience in partnership with Canada Computers on February 25th.

Canada Computers’ North York, Toronto location will offer a shopping experience that includes consulting, sales, education and a large space for presentation and testing Huawei’s latest devices. Based on this description, it sounds like Huawei will have a dedicated branded area at select Canada Computers’ locations.

Over the next few weeks, Huawei says it will launch 15 new ‘Store in Store’ experiences in Canada Computers locations across Canada. This leads up to Huawei launching its first-ever ‘Huawei Experience Store.’

In celebration of the opening, Huawei is offering the chance to win its MateView GT monitor, FreeBuds Lipstick, Watch GT 2 and Sound Joy speaker. Additionally, select Huawei devices will be 50 percent off (seen below) on February 25th.

Huawei’s first Store in Store experience is located at Centerpoint Mall, 6600 Yonge St, North York and opens at 10am ET.

Below are some of the deals Huawei is offering: