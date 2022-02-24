Simplii Financial launches new digital gift card marketplace

Getting gifts for your loved ones can be stressful, but according to banking company Simplii Financial, it doesn’t have to be thanks to its digital gift card marketplace.

The new service allows their clients to send digital prepaid Visa gift cards worth up to $250 to anyone in the country. No purchase fees, activation fees, or maintenance fees apply, and the cards can be used anywhere in the world where Visa is accepted digitally.

Users can also send gift cards associated with specific merchants. Simplii Financial has eight brands on board, including Indigo, Adidas, and Sunwing Vacations.

The service is in response to increased online shopping and digital gift card usage growth.

“We’re making gifting for any occasion simple for our clients, with no guesswork, and no need to visit a retail store. And with a dedicated portal for gift card recipients to track their spending, transactions and balance, shopping with a digital gift card is easy too,” Vineet Malhotra, head of Simplii Financial, said in a statement.

Image credit: Simplii Financial

Source: Simplii Financial