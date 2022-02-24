Pokémon meets Converse in new collection

Pokémon and Converse are collaborating on a new line of sneakers.

Though the sneakers originally launched back in January, the Converse x Pokémon Collection is in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary that’s now officially coming to an end.

Converse has selected styles from the original 150 Pokémon, including notable Pocket Monsters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Meowth, Pikachu, Squirtle and more.

Adults

Kids

The Converse x Pokémon Collection is only available for a limited time.

Image credit: Converse