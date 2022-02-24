Pokémon meets Converse in new collection

Pokémon and Converse are collaborating on a new line of sneakers.
Though the sneakers originally launched back in January, the Converse x Pokémon Collection is in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary that’s now officially coming to an end.
Converse has selected styles from the original 150 Pokémon, including notable Pocket Monsters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Meowth, Pikachu, Squirtle and more.
Adults
- Converse x Pokémon 25th Celebration Hoodie — $100
- Converse x Pokémon First Partners Chuck Taylor All Star High Top — $80
- Converse x Pokémon Patch Long Sleeve T-Shirt — $50
- Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Camp Cap — $50
- Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Crewneck T-Shirt — $40
- Converse x Pokémon Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star High Top — $50
Kids
- Converse x Pokémon First Partners Chuck Taylor All Star High Top — $50
- Converse x Pokémon Jigglypuff Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On Low Top — $50
- Converse x Pokémon Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star High Top — $55
- Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On Low Top -= $55
The Converse x Pokémon Collection is only available for a limited time.
Image credit: Converse