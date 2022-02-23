Twitch’s new program aims to help streamers earn a reliable monthly income

Amazon-owned Twitch is introducing its new Ads Incentive Program (AIP, pronounced ape) that allows streamers to continue what they love doing while earning a “predictable monthly income.”

It’s worth noting that the new program is only available to qualifying affiliate or partner streamers. Said streamers can expect to receive an incentive offer from Twitch, laying out information about the different payouts they are eligible for, which depends on the number of ads run per hour and total hours streamed.

“We’ve created the Ads Incentive Program for two crucial reasons: reliable and predictable income is important for streamers, and managing ads can be a pain that takes time away from creating content,” reads Twitch’s blog about the new program.

According to Twitch’s example, if you run two minutes of ads per hour while streaming, and stream for a total of 40 hours per month, you earn $100. Similarly, if you run four minutes of ads per hour, and stream for a total of 40 hours per month, you earn $500. Check out the image below for more examples:

Additionally, since the program is built on top of Ads Manager, streamers can set their ad schedule and continue streaming without worrying about airing the ads at set times. “We want to free creators from additional management responsibilities so you can focus on doing what you love with the community you love,” reads Twitch’s blog post.

Streamers can earn additional money at their standard rate if they stream for more than the requisite amount of hours, and if a creator chooses not to participate in AIP, Twitch will give them a prorated payment depending on the hours streamed.

Originally, streamers were paid on the basis of their viewership (higher amount of people viewing ads = higher pay for the streamer). However, the new program aims to allow streamers to continue streaming consistently while not having to worry too much about the viewership.

If you’re a Twitch streamer and want to check if you qualify for the new program, head to the Ads Manager section in your Creator Dashboard or learn more about AIP here.

Image credit: Twitch

Source: Twitch