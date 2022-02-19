Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Feb. 14-20]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada [Amazon Original]

Ten Canadian comedians compete to make each other laugh while trying not to laugh themselves. The comedian who manages to keep a straight face wins $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The series is hosted by Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (This Is the End) and features the following ten competing comedians:

Tilsonburg, Ontario’s Debra DiGiovanni (Humour Resources)

(Humour Resources) Etobicoke, Ontario’s Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall)

(The Kids in the Hall) Montreal’s Jon Lajoie (The League)

(The League) Pembroke, Ontario’s Tom Green (The Tom Green Show)

(The Tom Green Show) Toronto’s Mae Martin (Feel Good)

(Feel Good) Montreal- and Vancouver-raised Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)

(Whose Line Is It Anyway?) Toronto’s Brandon Ash -Mohammed (TallBoyz)

-Mohammed (TallBoyz) Calgary’s Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience)

(Kim’s Convenience) Westmount, Quebec’s Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

(Sabrina the Teenage Witch) Toronto’s K. Trevor Wilson (Letterkenny)

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream LOL: Last One Standing Canada here.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 4) [Amazon Original]

Midge lands a gig with full creative freedom, but a rift is soon created between her and her loved ones.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Michael Zegen (Rescue Me) and Tony Shalhoub (Monk).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Period comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (individual lengths TBA)

Stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel here.

Apple TV+

Severance [Apple Original]

In an effort to create a better work-life balance for employees, a company uses a “severance” program to separate one’s work memories from their personal life memories.

Severance was created by Dan Erickson (Lip Sync Battle) and stars Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Britt Lower (Unforgettable), John Turturro (The Big Lebowski), Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can) and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Nine episodes (individual lengths TBA)

Stream Severance here.

Crave

Painting with John (Season 2)

Painter and musician John Lurie mixes paintings, original music and topical discussions.

Crave premiere date: February 18th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday at 11pm ET)

Genre: Unscripted

Runtime: Six episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Stream Painting with John here.

Par-Lay: The Fred VanVleet Story

Catch Toronto Raptors All-Star @FredVanVleet's inspiring story in PAR-LAY: BET ON YOURSELF, airing Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, https://t.co/XalW2j4LtU, and the TSN app.@UNCanada @parlay_se pic.twitter.com/9fvsbSQIJf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 15, 2022

Learn about Fred VanVleet’s journey from Rockford, Illinois to the Toronto Raptors.

Crave premiere date: February 17th, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 47 minutes

Stream Par-Lay: The Fred VanVleet Story here.

Disney+

The King’s Man

The Kingsman franchise prequel focuses on the foundation of the Kingsman organization as a means to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

The King’s Man was directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise) and stars Ralph Fiennes (James Bond franchise), Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Djimon Honsou (Blood Diamond) and Matthew Goode (The Crown).

Original theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2021

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022

Genre: Spy, action-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

Stream The King’s Man here.

Netflix

The Cuphead Show! [Netflix Original]

The impulsive Cuphead brings his brother Mugman on all kinds of misadventures.

Based on Canadian developer Studio MDHR’s hit Cuphead video game, The Cuphead Show! was developed by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse) and features the voices of Tru Valentino (The Rookie), Frank Todaro (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy), Grey DeLisle (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 12 episodes (14 to 16 minutes each)

Stream The Cuphead Show! here.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy [Netflix Original]

Filmed over the course of two decades, directors Coodie & Chike (Benji) explore the life of artist Kanye West.

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 16th, 2022 (first ‘Act,’ Acts II and III coming the consecutive Wednesdays)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 89 minutes (Act I)

Stream jeen-yuhs here.

Fistful of Vengeance [Netflix Original]

This follow-up to Wu Assassins sees Kai and friends travel to Bangkok on a revenge mission, only to get caught up in a larger fight to save the world.

Fistful of Vengeance was directed by Roel Reiné (Wu Assassins) and features returning Wu Assassins stars Iko Uwais (Kai Jin), Lewis Tan (Lu Xin Lee), Lawrence Kao (Tommy Wah) and JuJu Chan (Zan Hui).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 17th, 2022

Genre: Supernatural action thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Fistful of Vengeance here.

Space Force (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

General Naird and his underdog team must prove their worth to a new administration.

Space Force was created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and stars Steve Carell (The Office), co-stars John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Ma) and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (25 to 29 minutes each)

Stream Space Force here.

