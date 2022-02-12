Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Feb. 7-13]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

I Want You Back [Amazon Original]

Two thirty-somethings who both recently been dumped work together to win back their respective partners.

I Want You Back was directed by Jason Orley (The Intern) and stars Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Bob’s Burgers), Scott Eastwood (Fury), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Richmond, B.C.’s Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Montreal’s Clark Backo (Letterkenny).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Stream I Want You Back here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video in February can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Sky Is Everywhere [Apple Original]

After the death of her sister, a teen musical prodigy turns to a new guy at school and her sister’s boyfriend to cope with her grief.

Based on Jandy Nelson’s 2010 novel of the same name, The Sky Is Everywhere was directed by Josephine Decker (Shirley) and stars Grace Kaufman (Man With a Plan), Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Cherry Jones (Doubt) and Jacques Colimon (The Society).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Stream The Sky Is Everywhere here.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.

The full list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ in February can be found here.

Crave

Dollface (Season 2)

Jules balances keeping her friend group together with navigating her career.

Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn) and stars Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), Brenda Song (Station 19), Mississauga, Ontario’s Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Esther Povitsky (Alone Together).

Crave premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (24 to 28 minutes each)

Stream Dollface here.

KIMI

An agoraphobic tech worker is met with resistance when she uncovers a violent crime, forcing her to leave her apartment to seek justice.

KIMI was directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s franchise) and stars Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) and Rita Wilson (Jingle All The Way).

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Stream KIMI here.

Malignant

A woman has visions of a mysterious figure committing murders, only to discover they’re happening in real life.

Malignant was directed by James Wan (Insidious franchise) and stars Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders), Maddie Hasson (Twisted), George Young (Grace) and Michole Briana White (100 Centre Street).

Original theatrical release date: September 10th, 2021

Crave premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Stream Malignant here.

Pillow Talk [Crave Original]

Exploring relationships behind closed doors. The new Crave Original comedy series, #PillowTalk, premieres tomorrow only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/PYkzZq6H5k — Crave (@CraveCanada) February 9, 2022

Set entirely in bedrooms, this series explores the intimate conversations between four couples and two roommates.

Crave premiere date: February 10th, 2022

Genre: Docucomedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 24 minutes each)

Stream Pillow Talk here.

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine [Crave Original]

Banger Films’ Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli examine the rise and fall of popular Canadian rock band Triumph.

Crave premiere date: February 7th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Marvel’s most recent Disney+ series, featuring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and more.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 9th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream The Making of Hawkeye here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.

This week in Disney+ news: Obi-Wan Kenobi received a May release date, while the Futurama revival was confirmed to be coming to Canada.

Netflix

Catching Killers (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

This season features more behind-the-scenes looks at deadly crimes, including a two-part investigation into “The Toronto Village Killer.”

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 9th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (35 to 37 minutes each)

Stream Catching Killers here.

Disenchantment: Part 4 [Netflix Original]

Princess Bean discovers an underwater castle containing secrets that could change Dreamland forever.

Disenchantment was created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and Nat Faxon (The Descendants).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 9th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (21 to 32 minutes each)

Stream Disenchantment here.

Inventing Anna [Netflix Original]

Inventing Anna is based on the true story of convicted Russian-German fraudster Anna Delvey.

Inspired by the New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” Inventing Anna was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and stars Julia Garner (Ozark), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Katie Lowes (Scandal) and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (59 to 83 minutes each)

Stream Inventing Anna here.

Love is Blind (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Another group of singles looks for love and engagement before actually meeting in person.

Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) and spouse Vanessa (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) co-host the series.

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 11th, 2022 (first five episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Love is Blind here.

Tall Girl 2 [Netflix Original]

Things look up Jodi once she lands a dream musical role until the pressure starts to get to her and her relationship.

Tall Girl 2 was directed by Emily Ting (Go Back To China) and once again stars Ava Michelle (Jodi), Sabrina Carpenter (Harper) and Griffin Gluck (Jack).

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Tall Girl 2 here.

Following a recent price increase, a ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Netflix news: All of Netflix’s Marvel shows, including Daredevil, are set to leave the service in March.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Marry Me

After learning that her stage partner has been having an affair, a popstar decides to marry a stranger in the audience.

Based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name, Marry Me was directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) and stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Maluma (“Hawái”) and John Bradley (Game of Thrones).

Canadian PVOD/theatrical release date: February 11th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

In addition to seeing the movie in theatres, you can rent Marry Me for $24.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

As a companion to Streaming in Canada, we also recently rounded up where Canadians can stream all of this year’s Academy Award Best Picture nominees.

Image credit: Amazon