Is Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series a worthwhile upgrade? [SyrupCast 252]

Just hours after the end of Samsung’s latest ‘Unpacked’ event and with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand, Dean Daley offers his initial impressions of the smartphone to Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett.

The pod squad then shifts the conversation to discussing the Galaxy S22/Galaxy S22+ and breaks down whether this year’s lower-end S series smartphones are a notable upgrade over their predecessors.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on our YouTube channel.