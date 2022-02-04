January round-up: network expansions around Canada

Telecom companies make multiple announcements every month on infrastructure improvements and network expansions they’re making across the county.

To keep up with the growing list and track how successful companies are in keeping up with their promises, MobileSyrup publishes monthly recaps following announcements made by telecom companies and government bodies.

Here are the announcements for the first month of 2022.

Telus

January 24th: The telecom giant partners with the University of Ottawa to create a 5G innovation hub. The $6 million investment brings 5G across the university’s multiple campuses.

Government bodies

January 25th: The government of Canada allocated thousands to bring high-speed internet to the rural Ontario communities of Hearst, Flamborough and Limehouse.

January 26th: The federal government invested $6.9 million towards five projects that will bring high-speed internet to residents across 20 rural Ontario communities. The investment will benefit 3,445 households.

January 31st: Thanks to the Connected Coat project, residents across B.C. will see improved internet connectivity by 2023. The group laid its first 50 kilometres of fibre optic cable, which will help provide high-speed internet to 139 rural and coastal communities along the B.C coast. The federal and provincial governments support the project.

TekSavvy

January 18th: The independent service provider expands its fibre service to Cedar Springs and Blenheim, Ontario, reaching 700 households and businesses across the two communities.

January 25th: TekSavvy continues the expansion in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. It launched its fibre-to-the-home service across the communities of Grande Pointe, Mitchell’s Bay and Pain Court. Residents and businesses can receive up to 1Gbps internet and unlimited bandwidth.

January 27th: The expansion continues along Riverview Line and Grande River Line, giving access to 300 homes and businesses.

January 31st: It launches its fibre-to-the-home service in Chatham-Kent’s Bothwell neighbourhood, granting access to 480 homes and businesses.

Rogers

January 18th: Rogers expands its fibre connection to Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview, and Shediac in New Brunswick. The connection impacts 314,000 homes and businesses and allows all of them to access Rogers’ fleet of services.

January 19th: The Toronto telecom giant expands its 5G network to eight eastern Ontario communities. It’s part of a partnership with the federal and provincial governments and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network.

January 25th: Rogers announced it’s constructing six new cell towers along Highway 4 in B.C., providing 85 kilometres of coverage.

Image credit: ShutterStock