Rogers expands its pure fibre network to New Brunswick

Rogers is investing nearly $200 million to improve network access in New Brunswick.

The investment will improve fibre connection in 314,000 homes and businesses, allowing them to access all Rogers services. The communities of Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview, and Shediac will be the first to see improvements.

The broadband connection delivers a better online experience and supports more devices, including gaming and smart home technology. Customers will also be able to access internet services that have download and upload speeds up to 1.5GB per second.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities to ensure that customers have access to faster and more reliable service than ever, especially as technology continues to evolve and the world becomes more connected,” Matt MacLellan, president of the company’s Atlantic Region, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring 100 percent pure fibre to New Brunswick and give residents and business owners access to the network of the future.”

The announcement is part of a string of recent investments the company has made in Atlantic Canada. The company was the first to provide 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and currently provides the service across 16 communities.

Source: Rogers