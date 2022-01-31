TekSavvy launches internet service in Ontario community of Bothwell

Internet service provider TekSavvy continues to spread its affordable connectivity footprint in Chatham-Kent, Ontario.

The provider has now launched its fibre-to-the-home service in the city’s Bothwell neighbourhood, giving a total of 480 homes and businesses access.

The service will deliver speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second and offers unlimited usage.

“TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Bothwell,” Charlie Burns, the company’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Residents can access fast, reliable internet service… all at a reasonable price.”

The announcement is in addition to recent reports that saw its services expand along Riverview Line and Grande River Line, giving 300 homes and businesses access.

The company also expanded its internet services to Grande Pointe, Mitchell’s Bay and Pain Court in Ontario to serve 250 homes and businesses.

Residents or businesses in any of these communities interested in accessing TekSavvy’s internet services can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747.

Source: TekSavvy