Here are the Pixel Fold and Galaxy S22 series leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. These can be challenging to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

From January 10th to January 16th, we saw several leaks regarding Google’s rumoured Pixel 6 foldable, Samsung’s S22 series and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks from the past week:

Google

The new Android 12L Beta 2 update showcases animations that indicate Google’s rumoured Pixel foldable smartphone will feature an 8.4:9 aspect ratio that’s more square-like and in line with the Oppo Find N’s design. Previous device leaks made the device look like it featured a 22.5:18 aspect ratio similar to the Z Fold 3.

Samsung

A Samsung representative reportedly told Digital Daily that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 reveal event will be held on February 8th. In Canada, the S22 series will likely sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, feature up to 12GB of RAM and offer a substantial battery.

Samsung leaker @chunvn8888 claims that the starting price for the S22 series is $899 USD (about $1,123 CAD).

Wrap up the S22 series and Tab S8 series prices

S22: $899

S22+: $1099

S22U: $1299

Tab S8: under $850

Tab S8+: $900-1000

Tab S8U: around 1100 and above (above means more storage and cellular connectivity)

Will update the exact Tab S8 series prices soon. — KFC Simp (@chunvn8888) January 11, 2022

Motorola

Rumours about the Motorola Razr 3 indicate that the phone will offer more processing power than its predecessors. This source suggests that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 next-gen processor, an HD AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device is also poised to sport ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, allowing the foldable to work with digital car keys and other UWB-compatible accessories and devices.

Motorola might also be working on a flagship smartphone that features a stylus, similar to Samsung’s Note series and the rumoured S22 Ultra.

The Smart Stylus would connect via Bluetooth to the smartphone and supports air gestures/wireless charging. Further, the leaked details indicate that the stylus can be used as an air mouse with an external display and that its buttons can also be utilized to control media.

When the user connects the stylus to the phone, a bubble will show the state of the stylus and indicate whether it’s charging. Tapping the bubble launches the apps that support the stylus. Additionally, the phone will have a Moto Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case that offers additional features when connected to Smart Stylus.

Apple

Apple will introduce its 3rd-gen iPhone SE in March or April during a virtual spring presentation, according to new rumours.

As expected, the smartphone will feature an iPhone 8-like design that includes a physical Home Button and sizable bezels, with key upgrades being 5G connectivity and the iPhone 13’s A15 chip.

