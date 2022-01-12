Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 series U.S. prices leak

With an imminent launch, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series keep popping up.

Samsung leaker @chunvn8888 claims that the starting USD price is $899 ($1,123 CAD).

Wrap up the S22 series and Tab S8 series prices

S22: $899

S22+: $1099

S22U: $1299

Tab S8: under $850

Tab S8+: $900-1000

Tab S8U: around 1100 and above (above means more storage and cellular connectivity)

Will update the exact Tab S8 series prices soon. — KFC Simp (@chunvn8888) January 11, 2022

The S21 started at $1,129.99, so it seems like much won’t change for us in Canada by this pricing. However, the S21 was $799 USD, so Samsung may raise the price in Canada like it did in the US.

Alongside the S22 prices, we’re also getting a look at the Tab S8 series, which starts at under $850 USD ($1,063 CAD). In Canada, the Tab S7 starts at $879, so we might be in for another price increase. However, we should take this leak with a grain of salt as nothing is confirmed until Samsung officially releases the device.

According to a recent leak, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series on February 8th.

Source: @chunvn8888