Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like a Galaxy Note

It’s looking like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is taking more than a few cues from the Galaxy Note line.

Based on a recently released render from credible phone leaker Evan Blass, the upcoming Samsung flagship can be seen with a flat form factor, wider screen, S Pen silo and rear camera array — all of which look rather Note-like.

This is the second S22 Ultra leak we’ve gotten this week, with the previous one offering a more restricted look at the handset. At the same time, it was reported that the Ultra will have 1TB of storage. And at the start of December, we got what appeared to be a look at the base Galaxy S22 model.

As it stands, it’s unclear exactly when Samsung will formally unveil the S22 series. However, a reveal will likely come in January or February, given Samsung’s track record.

Source: Evan Blass