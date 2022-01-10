Motorola Razr 3 rumoured to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and UWB support

Rumours about the upcoming next-generation Motorola Razr 3 outline a smartphone far more promising than its predecessors, according to a source who reached out to XDA Developers.

This source indicates that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 next-gen processor, an HD AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device is also poised to sport ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which should allow the foldable to work with digital car keys and other UWB-compatible accessories and devices.

The first two Motorola smartphones weren’t well-received as they both featured 700 series processors instead of the flagship 800 series. Additionally, they weren’t waterproof and lacked any 120Hz refresh rate displays.

It’s unclear if Motorola Razr 3 will be as premium as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, but only time will tell.

Source: XDA Developers