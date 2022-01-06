December round-up: network expansions around Canada

Telecom providers make infrastructure announcements every month, promising to improve wireless and broadband services across the country.
To help you keep track of these announcements, and check for possible improvements in your community, here’s an outline of all infrastructure announcements made in December 2021.
Telus
December 2nd: Telus brings 5G to Camrose, Alberta
SaskTel
December 6th: SaskTel expands its fibre optic network infiNet to 24 communities in Saskatchewan, including Carrot Lake, Foam Lake, and Osler
December 15th: The company introduces 5G in parts of Regina
Nokia
December 8th: The company teams up with Rally to improve connectivity in residential neighbourhoods
Rogers
December 15th: Rogers constructs cell tower along Highway of Tears to expand cell services
December 16th: Rogers expands its fibre-powered network to Humber Village, Little Rapids, and Bell Island in Newfoundland and Labrador
Government bodies
December 7th: Government of Ontario builds new infrastructure network to bring high-speed internet across Essex County
December 9th: Government of Manitoba partners with Xplornet to improve 5G access in communities across the province
December 17th: The federal government and Province of Alberta enter partnership to fund projects that advance high-speed internet in the province
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
December 16th: The government watchdog provides $8.8 million towards four projects that will improve internet access in Alberta and Nova Scotia
Image credit: ShutterStock