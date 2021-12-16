Rogers brings fast and reliable internet to Newfoundland and Labrador

Rogers is expanding its fibre-powered network to businesses and residents in three Newfoundland and Labrador communities.

The investment is valued at $6 million and will see 1,780 homes and businesses connected to high-speed internet in Humber Village, Little Rapids, and Bell Island.

To ensure a reliable connection in Bell Island, a new wireless tower will be built and the existing tower will be upgraded.

“Over the past year, when Canadians relied on connectivity more than ever before, we made significant investments in our network to connect communities across Atlantic Canada,” Matt MacLellan, president of Rogers’ Atlantic region, said in a statement.

Rogers’ 2020 investments in the Atlantic Provinces resulted in a $630 million economic footprint. This included the creation of 2,500 full-time jobs and the expansion of 5G network across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Source: Rogers