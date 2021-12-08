Nokia and Rally team up to improve broadband connectivity in residential neighbourhoods

Rally customers can now benefit from improved connectivity thanks to a new partnership with Nokia and its Lightspan MF-2 fibre access node.

Nokia’s platform expands broadband access and delivers high-speed internet. It supports 10G and 25G PON technologies and allows Rally to deliver better connectivity to buildings on fiber access networks that are already in place.

The majority of Rally’s customers live in multi-dwelling units, including condos and apartments, across the Greater Toronto Area.

Nokia’s platform is also certified for use in senior care and health care environments. Rally supports 150 hospitals across Canada through a partnership with HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions.

“Nokia technology is helping Canadians continue to thrive when working from home is the norm,” Shawn Sparling, vice president of enterprise and public sector at Nokia, said in a statement. “This partnership with Rally will make high-speed connectivity accessible to even more people in the digital era.”

This is the first time Nokia is deploying its platform in North America. The network will be managed through Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller.

Rally is also using Nokia’s mesh Wi-Fi technology to improve the services it provides customers.

