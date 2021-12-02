Telus brings 5G to Camrose, Alberta in effort to increase connectivity across country

Residents in Camrose can now access the 5G network offered by Telus, thanks to a recent expansion in the Alberta municipality.

The extension is part of a $14.5 billion investment the telecom giant is making in Alberta through 2024. The organization says this will assist with health care needs, education, and entrepreneurial activities.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Camrose to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” president and CEO, Darren Entwistle, said in a press release.

Telus aims to provide 70 percent of the country with the network. At this time, 67 percent currently have access. Similar announcements have also been made for municipalities in British Columbia.

The company works with numerous vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia to provide the service.

Source: Telus