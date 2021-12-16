CRTC grants funding to improve internet access in Alberta and Nova Scotia communities

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is funding projects in Alberta and Nova Scotia that will help improve internet access.

$8.8 million is going towards four projects that are targeting 680 households. Five communities will be impacted, including four Indigenous communities.

In Alberta, ATG Arrow Technology Group Limited Partnership is the service provider receiving funds for three projects. The funds are allocated to We’koqma’q First Nation and Seaside Communications Inc. in Nova Scotia for the remaining project.

Funding was granted only after the companies submitted reports outlining projects, schedules, and costs for approval by the CRTC.

The money is coming from the Broadband Fund, which funds projects that improve infrastructure that delivers wireless internet access. The fund has committed $186.5 million since it launched in 2019. This has improved broadband access in 160 communities in Canada.

Source: CRTC