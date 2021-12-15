Spider-Man ticket holders waiting for updates from Cineplex amid Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario is introducing new public health measures following an uptick in COVID-19 infections boosted by the Omicron variant.

The Ontario government has announced that it is reinstating capacity limits for some indoor venues, including casinos, movie theatres and entertainment or sports venues.

The new rules will go into effect on Saturday at 12:01am ET and will see venues with an indoor capacity of more than 1,000 people reduced by 50 percent.

#BREAKING – Starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m, Ontario is introducing capacity limits of 50 per cent for indoor entertainment venues, meeting and event spaces, sports venues with a indoor capacity greater than 1,000 people, as well as movie theaters and casinos. — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) December 15, 2021

“This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn,” a news release from the province said.

With this year’s arguably most anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing on Friday, it’s unclear how these new rules will affect the film’s launch. Cineplex says it’s still reviewing the government’s guidelines.

“For guests with advance tickets, we ask them to keep an eye on their email accounts in the coming days for updates and next steps,” reads Cineplex’s recent Tweet.

For guests with advance tickets, we ask them to keep an eye on their email accounts in the coming days for updates and next steps. For more information about Cineplex's comprehensive health and safety protocols, visit our VenueSafe™ site here: https://t.co/gZgkrpDava — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) December 15, 2021

These new provincial capacity guidelines come alongside Ontario expanding third dose eligibility to individuals that are 18+ and double-vaxed as of Monday, December 20th.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @CineplexMovies