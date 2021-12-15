iOS 15.2 lets you reset a locked iPhone or iPad without connecting to a Mac

iOS 15.2, Apple’s latest mobile OS update, includes the ability to erase and reset a locked iPhone or iPad without connecting the device to a Mac or PC.

This feature is available if you fail to enter the correct passcode for your iPhone or iPad after several attempts. Your device also needs to be connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network to launch the resetting process.

Prior to this update, you needed to reset your locked iPhone and iPad by connecting to a Mac or PC. The ability to reset your iPhone or iPad without connecting to a Mac/PC aims to make the resetting process more straightforward and accessible for people who don’t have immediate access to a laptop/computer.

This also won’t inadvertently make it easier to unlock a stolen iPhone or iPad because it still requires users to enter their Apple ID to complete the reset process.

Here’s how it works:

After several failed password attempts, you’ll see an ‘Erase iPhone’ option appear at the bottom of your screen. Once you tap on that option, you’ll need to enter your Apple ID and password to deregister your account.

After that, the iPhone/iPad will reset. For more on this feature, check out Apple’s support page.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac