Best Buy’s latest flyer features discounts on Bose, Samsung, and Dyson

If you’re still hungry for tech deals in the aftermath of ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday,’ Best Buy’s weekly ‘Top Deals’ flyer features some worthwhile gear.

Check out the savings on smart TVs, wireless earbuds, gaming PCs, and plenty more below:

Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 (save $150)

GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera for $579.99 (save $70)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $100)

LG UltraFind 27-inch 4K Ultra HD LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 (save $140)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199.99 (save $150)

Bose QuietComfort In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earphones for $279.99 (save $70)

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1080p Dashcam with 3-inch LCD Screen & Rear Camera for $129.99 (save $100)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $699.99 (save $30)

HP 14-inch Laptop in Silver for $549.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $749.99 (save $100)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $299.99 (save $100)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $184.99 (save $145)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels for $199.99 (save $80)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch for $189.99 (save $110)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11-inch 128GB Android 11 Tablet for $399.99 (save $80)

LiteHawk Crusher Evo 2WD 1/12 Scale RC Monster Truck for $129.99 (save $70)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streamer with Remote for $59.99 (save $10)

SodaStream Fizzi Soda Machine for $69.99 (save $50)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer for $109.99 (save $110)

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $119.99 (save $20)

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike for $1,999.99 (save $600)

Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard for $179.99 (save $80)

Image credit: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.