Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in December 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in December.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in December:

Leaving Netflix

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4 (December 13th)

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6 (December 14th)

Suits: Seasons 1-9 (December 30th)

Family Guy: Season 12 (December 31st)

Modern Family: Seasons 1-9 (December 31st)

New Girl: Seasons 1-7 (December 31st)

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (December 31st)

Leaving Prime Video

Jumanji: The Next Level (December 2nd)

Escape From Pretoria (December 4th)

The Grudge (December 9th)

Family Katta (December 10th)

Knives Out (December 12th)

Night Hunter (December 12th)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (December 13th)

Smallville (December 14th)

Tokyo Girl (December 15th)

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (December 16th)

Little Women (December 22nd)

2 Broke Girls (December 23rd)

Angel of Mine (December 23rd)

The Arrangement (December 30th)

House (December 30th)

The Next Three Days (December 30th)

Warrior (December 30th)

The Big Trip (December 30th)

Lord of War (December 30th)

Leaving Crave

2 Fast 2 Furious (December 2nd)

Fast & Furious (December 2nd)

Fast & Furious 6 (December 2nd)

The Fast and the Furious (December 2nd)

The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift (December 2nd)

Fast Five (December 2nd)

The Kindness of Strangers (December 3rd)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (December 4th)

Looks like Christmas (December 4th)

Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma (December 5th)

Corner Gas: The Movie (December 6th)

Counterpart: season 2 (December 7th)

The Jesus Rolls (December 7th)

Intrigo: Samaria (December 11th)

Just Mercy (December 11th)

Coopers’ Christmas (December 11th)

The Quarry (December 16th)

Annie (December 17th)

Jimmy Two-Shoes: Seasons 1-2 (December 19th)

Squish: Season 1 (December 19th)

Night Moves (2013) (December 21st)

Clemency (December 22nd)

The Addams Family (December 23rd)

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (December 26th)

New Order: Decades (December 26th)

Vivarium (December 28th)

The Voice (US): Season 21 (December 28th)

Funny as Hell: Season 6th (December 30th)

Chainsaw Richard (December 31st)

Bong Appetit: Cook Off (December 31st)

(Not) Hero: Season 1 (December 31st)

Abby Hatcher: Season 3 (December 31st)

The Bagheads (December 31st)

Bee & Puppy Cat (December 31st)

Blackford Manor (December 31st)

Blue Bloods: Seasons 1-10 (December 31st)

Boots (December 31st)

Both Brothers (December 31st)

City Dwellers (December 31st)

Dark Side of Football (December 31st)

Dark Side of the 90s (December 31st)

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential (December 31st)

Doctor Lollipop (December 31st)

F*ck, That’s Delicious: Seasons 1-4 (December 31st)

Fear of Black Quarterback: Season 1 (December 31st)

Gaycation: Season 1 (December 31st)

Hate Thy Neighbor: Season 1 (December 31st)

HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (December 31st)

Huang’s World: Seasons 1-2 (December 31st)

It’s Suppertime!: Season 1 (December 31st)

Jann: Season 2-3 (December 31st)

Kid Arthur (December 31st)

Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown (December 31st)

Moka’s Fabulous Adventures (December 31st)

Most Expensivest: Seasons 1-3 (December 31st)

Munchies Guide To… (December 31st)

Nebulous (December 31st)

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Season 1 (December 31st)

The Pizza Show: Seasons 1-2 (December 31st)

Pottyhorse (December 31st)

Rachel and Her Grandfather Control the Island (December 31st)

Rocket Dog (December 31st)

Scary Godmother (December 31st)

Slutever: Seasons 1-2 (December 31st)

Spacebear (December 31st)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America (December 31st)

Great Again Better 2020 (December 31st)

The Stranger Experiment: Season 1 (December 31st)

28 Days Later (December 31st)

A Thousand Times Goodnight (December 31st)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (December 31st)

The Summoning (December 31st)

Bad Boys II (December 31st)

Bad Boys (December 31st)

Cave Rescue (December 31st)

Christmas Lovers Anonymous (December 31st)

Trashin’ USA (December 31st)

The Trixie & Katya Show (December 31st)

Tyler & Co. (December 31st)

How to Your Dragon 2 (December 31st)

Inescapable (December 31st)

It’s A Wonderful Life (December 31st)

Keyhole (December 31st)

Leon: The Professional (December 31st)

Little Fish (December 31st)

Meatballs (December 31st)

Oliver! (December 31st)

Open Season (December 31st)

The Polar Express (December 31st)

Reba Mcentire’s Christmas (December 31st)

Weediquette: Season 1 (December 31st)

Welcome to Doozy (December 31st)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (December 31st)

The Green Mile (December 31st)

The Pretty One (December 31st)

The Standford Prison Experiment (December 31st)

This Means War (December 31st)

Touch with Fire (December 31st)

Troy (December 31st)

Underwater (December 31st)

Weekend at Bernie’s (December 31st)

Zig & Shakaro (December 31st)

